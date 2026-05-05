For your consideration

Donald Trump won two Presidential elections, primarily because he speaks directly and actually does what he promises, a far cry from the previous moribund Administration. He is an astute politician by any measure even if one hates the man. Considering that, why would he attack Iran when he knew it would elevate gasoline prices, angering many Republican voters and potentially tipping the 2026 election to the Democrats' favor? No way, unless ... Could it be that irrefutable intelligence indicated that Iran was very close to developing nuclear weapons and actually had ballistic missiles that could reach western Europe? Could it be that this information not only was valid, but that the Iranians had every intention of using that power to achieve their two main goals, the elimination of Israel and the destruction of all non-Muslim countries by threatening nuclear war and controlling a significant portion of the world’s energy source? I, like most others, obviously have no inside information, only rational logic and common sense.