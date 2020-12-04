Letter: Trump Non Compos Mentis

Donald Trump has never been able to deal with the truth and wouldn't know it if it came up and bit him on the tuchus. But his recent displays of a deranged state of reality raises serious questions about his mental health and the country's existential state of national security.
For a while yet he is still in control of our nuclear arms and God knows, in his delusional state of mind, what he's capable of doing. It's time that Congress take action. Invoke the 25th Amendment or convince him to resign and give him the opportunity to be pardoned for all past and future criminality by the Vice President, a small price to pay in lieu of what international calamity Trump could spark between now and January 20th.
William Muto
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
