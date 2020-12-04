 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Trump Non Compos Mentis
View Comments

Letter: Trump Non Compos Mentis

Donald Trump has never been able to deal with the truth and wouldn't know it if it came up and bit him on the tuchus. But his recent displays of a deranged state of reality raises serious questions about his mental health and the country's existential state of national security.

For a while yet he is still in control of our nuclear arms and God knows, in his delusional state of mind, what he's capable of doing. It's time that Congress take action. Invoke the 25th Amendment or convince him to resign and give him the opportunity to be pardoned for all past and future criminality by the Vice President, a small price to pay in lieu of what international calamity Trump could spark between now and January 20th.

William Muto

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: From comic critiques to fire fighter feats, this grab bag mail bag of Letters to the Editor has something from every flavor of reader, just in time for the holiday season!

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Voter Fraud

  • Updated

Over the past several weeks, we have heard on a daily basis unsupported claims of voter fraud. Why did this fraud only occur in heavily Democr…

Local-issues

Letter: Recall Christy

No matter how Supervisor Steve Christy rationalizes it, his vote against certification of recent Pima County election results is a direct slap…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News