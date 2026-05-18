What's changed??

All of a sudden, Donald Trump needs congressional approval to reduce the federal gas tax to help the American public with the continued increases caused by his war in Iran. By the way, did he seek congressional approval to start this war and cost our country over $25 billion? He just made it clear he cares nothing about the millions of Americans suffering because of the continued increase in all areas of our cost of living. Gas, food, housing, clothing — I could go on and on. It is time for his LOYAL followers to quit drinking the Kool-Aid and insist the 25th Amendment to the Constitution be invoked and remove Trump, Vance and all his cronies from their positions. If not, the King will go on, and his loyalty to Putin will be apparent as our country is run into the ground.