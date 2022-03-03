Letter: Ukraine

“Peace in our Time”-Neville Chamberlain-1938”
President Putin is following Hitler’s playbook as he prepares to seize or be given Eastern European nations. He has positioned and primed his troops for invasion, conducted false flag operations and conducted clandestine and other cyber-attacks to convince NATO to surrender Ukraine to Russia, dissolve NATO and remove all US military from Europe. For 20 years Putin has stated that he wants to restore the Soviet Union’s borders to Russia. Putin also wants Ukraine since it is very rich in natural resources to include gas shale and has more arable land than any nation in Western Europe. There are those in the US, some of whom are Putin’s “Useful Idiots” (a counter-intelligence term), who avidly support the Chamberlain path for a Russian takeover of Ukraine & possibly all of Europe, encouraging China to takeover Taiwan and maybe trigger WWIII.
Art Kopcsak`
SaddleBrooke
