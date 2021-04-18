Letters to the Editor, April 18

Biden not right on the facts
President Biden had his first White House Press conference a few weeks ago wherein he distorted facts about the current border crisis, i.e., saying the current migrant surge numbers are not unusual for this time of year. The Washington Post has given him four Pinocchios on his false claims about the new Georgia voting law and voting times.
Then yesterday, Biden claimed guns sold at gun shows do not require a background check. PolitiFact gave Biden a “mostly false” for that. Most guns sold at gun shows are done by local dealers, who pay to set up booths and do the same FBI background checks as when a gun is purchased at their store. No firearms involved in the recent mass shootings, i.e., Georgia and Colorado, were purchased at gun shows. They were legally purchased at sporting goods stores and FBI background checks were done. So, is Biden lying, stupid, ignorant or all of the above?
Benjamin Edwards
Northwest side
Listen to voters; end the filibuster
I wish Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema would listen to her constituents. Her rationale for opposing ending the filibuster is naïve and illogical.
Even with the filibuster in place, we have had zero bipartisanship with the GOP for decades. They are extreme right wingers. How did she conclude that if she votes no on ending the filibuster, they will break out with sunshine and lollipops and suddenly everyone will dance together in a circle and work as a cohesive body? This is not logical thinking.
Senate Republicans have no intention of being bipartisan. I don’t want my senator to be the one the GOP thanks for Democrats not being able to pass the For The People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.
I was so proud we got Sinema elected. We all worked so hard and donated all we could. I hope she doesn’t make me regret voting for her.
Beverly Trego
East side
Fund our schools
The state of Arizona has so much money they want to give tax breaks. Please, state legislators, fund our schools adequately. Help us join the list of top-funded schools in the U.S. Then you and all of us might be able to have pride in our schools, teachers and pupils.
Rosemary Hallinan
North side
Welcome, coach
Congratulations to Tommy Lloyd, the new men’s basketball coach. Coach Lloyd is an outstanding hire to lead the Cats back to greatness. I’m looking forward to this year’s R&B game and to many more great years of Wildcat basketball. Welcome to Tucson and to the Arizona Wildcats!
David Lloyd
North side
Justices must be impartial
Re: the April 10 article “Group to study more justices, term limits for Supreme Court.”
A top and immediate recommendation that should come out of President Biden’s Supreme Court commission should be that Supreme Court justices abide by and be bound by the Canons of Judicial Ethics as set by the American Bar Association. This code of conduct is adhered to by all other levels of the judiciary — from municipalities to federal jurisdictions. Supreme Court justices are exempt from the ABA’s canons.
A particularly imperative part of this code pertains to political activity and participation in partisan activities. Supreme Court justices and their family members should be prohibited from any/all political activities. Impartiality and independence by all judges is a must. The public needs to trust that Supreme Court decisions are fair and without political bias.
Kathy Krucker
Midtown