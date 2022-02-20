Letters to the Editor: Feb. 20

Much hardship was preventable
Re: the Jan. 28 letter “A tired Tucson becomes careless.”
Yes, it would be great to have some official in every store or venue to enforce public health safety measures. Not gonna happen. Many stores have no mask policy anymore. We have a pro-COVID governor fighting public safety measures tooth and nail. I recently had to enter a drugstore, glad to see a “mask required” sign. I saw a woman have a coughing spell while checking out, pulling her mask away from her face. Seriously? Then I saw a delivery guy walk through the store unmasked. All the while, the store’s public service announcement about masking and social distancing was playing. The experience totally reinforced why I make as few trips into stores as possible. Ultimately, it’s up to each individual to make choices for the public good; however, many refuse to cooperate and/or just don’t take COVID seriously. That’s why we are entering Year 3 of this pandemic with all its limitations, hardships, ongoing illness and unnecessary deaths.
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
2-party system doesn’t work
Re: the Jan. 27 article “Moderates no longer have a voice in the US political system.”
The two-party system in American politics no longer works for the majority of us. The writer is right on: as stated, Gallup polls consistently indicate that about 40% of Americans consider themselves independents, and a whopping 76% believe that the existing polarization in politics “is a threat to democracy and majority rule.” What’s needed are more independents on the ballots. Regardless of party, stop sending money in response to those daily requests we all receive — the money only helps reelect an incumbent or newcomer of like mind. Given the opportunity to serve, there are intelligent people who would pledge to use their natural gray brains in lieu of exchanging them for red or blue ones when they take the oath of office.
Jim Merry
SaddleBrooke
Science deniers a threat to all
Republicans’ faith in science is falling and people would rather put urine or cleaning chemicals in their body, per polling on this issue. They didn’t mention that even a president suggested the same as an answer. Now you throw in civil rights, QAnon, conspiracies, white supremacist groups and taking books and people out of education because they may hear a truth they don’t want to hear and you can see how errant this party has become. Conservatives and liberals have legitimate stances that should be argued and decided, but not through denying science or education or the rights of others. This all reminds me of those stories of families that refuse medical help for their child who, as a result, ends up dying. I believe this is more attributable to politics than most let on. Oh! The tragic results for such cognitive dissonance! How often do we see that story now “I wish I’d gotten the vaccine” as they lay dying?
Richard Broderick
Vail
Activist court out of control
For decades now, Republicans have railed against the “activist” Supreme Court who were accused of distorting the “originalist” vision of the Constitution held by conservatives. In the past four years, however, they now have their court locked up and have turned loose a court that, in my opinion, pursues activism with a vengeance. It appears that no precedent will be respected. And, perhaps more dangerous, the court now passes decisions on almost every law that is passed or executive order that is issued. With lawsuits filed against these actions, they eventually rise to the Supreme Court, which may have become the most political and powerful branch of our government.
Bruce Hilpert
North side
Fake electors should pay
Now that Arizona’s Republican Party has shown itself to be involved in the attempted overthrow of our elected president, I think it is time for the FBI to investigate our state officials for their part in the seditious conspiracy to keep Donald Trump in office. At a minimum, they should be tried for violating their oath of office.
Jon Cooper
Marana
Sinema focused on constituents
I’d like to say Sen. Kyrsten Sinema supports her constituents, not what the Democrats want, because they are not supporting what the people want. Democratic members just go along with “party” issues, not constituents’ issues. Sinama does not work that way. I am a Republican and I support Sinema because she stands for the people, not a political party. All political parties should stand for the people and the country, such as: Protect our borders, stop undocumented immigrants crossing, delete the death tax, install term limits for House and Senate. The filibuster should remain as it has worked for years. Stop the “defund the police” policy. Democrats and Republicans, stop your nonsense and support your constituents.
Concepcion Young
Sahuarita
The core idea of ‘defunding’
I write in strong opposition to HB 2624 and any corresponding Senate bill. The experiments in defunding the police to which Rep. Walter Blackman refers don’t reflect the core idea of “defunding.” The idea isn’t just to reduce the number of sworn officers, but to add a range of social workers to public safety rosters, so that police aren’t called upon to go beyond their training to address community problems. HB 2624 not only ignores this, but also disenfranchises (and disregards the budget sovereignty of) cities and towns that prefer to take a less militant approach to their community’s welfare.
Ashleen O’Gaea
Northwest side
Allow your cops to be proactive
Why is crime out of hand in most U.S. cities? No support from all local officials. From my experience as a police officer, no situation or investigation is without some mistakes. After any major event, some group will dissect the officer’s action and try to nail them to the cross. They will try to convict them of a crime or civil action. Remember, no investigation is without a mistake. Culture demands that a police officer’s action must be perfect. It can’t happen.
If you want to reduce crime, give police officers some slack. As of now, the police are only reactive. Support them and let them go back to being proactive. Today being proactive is only trouble. Support them and crime will be reduced. Remember that most are good people, but are human. If an error is troubling, let the civil process take over and administrative action taken.
Robert Brandt
West side