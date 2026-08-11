Letter: Re: the Aug. 8. article “Letter: No letters” Richard Jagodowski, Midtown Aug 11, 2026 3 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link why no letters to the editor? My 25 year subscription wants to know.Richard JagodowskiMidtownDisclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star. Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star. Arizona Daily Star Respond: Write a letter to the editor | Write a guest opinion Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community. Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Letter: No letters Just wondering where the letters to the editor have gone for the last couple of days. Maybe I didn't notice a written disclaimer in the paper?… Comments may be used in print.