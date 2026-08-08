Just wondering where the letters to the editor have gone for the last couple of days. Maybe I didn't notice a written disclaimer in the paper? Inquiring minds...
Larry Holcomb
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Just wondering where the letters to the editor have gone for the last couple of days. Maybe I didn't notice a written disclaimer in the paper? Inquiring minds...
Larry Holcomb
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Friday, 8/7/2026. No Letters To The Editor in the E-edition. Might as well not bother to print at all.
Again, the Daily Star shows its colors. On their Front Page edition of Sat. 08/01 they TRY to Promote that mindless Biden & Trump are simi…
This time it’s environmental, as three of four cottonwood trees, estimated to be over 200 years old, were destroyed July 28 - 29 near Lochiel,…
Remember when ICE began, and they were disappearing people off the streets, with their due process and rights being violated? I remember how y…
Here in Tucson we have a chance to get public power and free ourselves from the horrible mismanagement and continual rate hikes from TEP. Prim…
Comments may be used in print.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.