Letter: Bring back the comics

You've taken a lot of fun out of the comics section with this new design. So few comics and not the best selection. The panels are squeezed and harder to read with smaller print. There was a time that when you wanted to revise the comics page you printed samples and gave readers a chance to vote on changes. Please remember that the former comics were enjoyed by many just the way they were. We are one step closer to canceling our subscription.
Ellen Caldwell
Midtown
