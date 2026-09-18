Do you trust AI? The response from AI provided that Arizona ranks 50th in overall public school quality in 2026. The first reaction is a willingness to believe based on rankings in previous years. Everyone in Tucson pays taxes that contribute to the education department and TUSD. Almost every day, there is a new story about someone committing fraud and getting taxpayer funds and the worse part is that TUSD is not actually committing fraud, they are simply wasting money by paying teachers and administrators to not teach the students. How do we know that the students aren't learning? The test results show that students can't read or do basic math.