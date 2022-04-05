Letter: Correct pronunciation of Sahuarita

Sahuarita is a Spanish word, yet many people pronounce it like a Middle Eastern word….Sarita. Sahuarita is a derivative of the Spanish word Saguaro. It means “little saguaro”. The g was later changed to an h. If we can pronounce Saguaro correctly, we can certainly pronounce Sahuarita correctly as well. Sahuarita is pronounced phonetically as Sa..wa..ri…ta
The city government and the schools should begin a campaign to support and adopt the correct Spanish pronunciation of Sahuarita.
Catherine Hernandez
East side
