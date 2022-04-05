Letter: Correct pronunciation of Sahuarita

Sahuarita is a Spanish word, yet many people pronounce it like a Middle Eastern word….Sarita. Sahuarita is a derivative of the Spanish word Saguaro. It means “little saguaro”. The g was later changed to an h. If we can pronounce Saguaro correctly, we can certainly pronounce Sahuarita correctly as well. Sahuarita is pronounced phonetically as Sa..wa..ri…ta