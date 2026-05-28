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A letter to the editor from a writer who doesn’t understand Steve Kerr’s beliefs says Steve shouldn’t speak about world affairs. This writer thinks he knows more than Steve about Israel.

Steve Kerr, a University of Arizona hero and a World, Olympic, and NBA champion, learned from Lute Olson about being a true leader of men.

In The New Yorker, Steve said that Israel “sought revenge for October 7th, and now 72,000 Palestinians have been killed while Israelis were illegally taking over the West Bank.” That statement was 100% true, although the numbers may have since changed.

Steve did not say that Israel was committing genocide, although, in my opinion, they are. Many people will disagree, and many of those people are Jewish.

Steve Kerr has risen to the highest levels of his profession and is respected by both his peers and his fans.

John Bingham

Northwest side