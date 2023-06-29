Re: June 12 letter to the Editor titled "Equity" This letter attempts to define the concept of "Equity" for the Democratic Party. Quite a distortion, since the writer's definition of "equity" requires that "all should have equal income, equal housing, and equal retirement income. ." The writer also equates "equity" to mediocrity and dumbness, and "that outcomes are legislated to be equal." Pretty sad: this is all false. A similar slant used to describe "freedom" could define that concept as something we don't want either. "Equity" to me does not mean equal results; "Equity" to me means fair to all. Some will fail, others will fall behind, for various reasons, but the starting line must always be the same for everyone, with equal lanes of opportunity. Simple definition. I wish people would stick to persuasively expressing their own views, and not trying to distort other's views with false and extremist descriptions.