So the UofA wants a 3% increase in tuition. Back in Reagan's time, it became popular to run everything on a "buisness" model including education. Well that model has meant making universities more attractive to the well off class with ever more ritzy buildings and dorms requiring arguably unconstitutional tuition rates and the ensuing student debt. I know it's not practicable, but it would be just for the universities to help defray that debt.