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I attended the Tucson Veterans Day Parade which featured a military flyover, i was in awe by watching those F-16's fighter jets fly by! It reminded me of something I read on the Navy's newest plane, the E2-D. These planes provide long range warning to our aircraft carriers beyond what we have ever seen before.

Although we may not border an ocean, many of our Arizona men and women have joined the Navy to protect us. We need to do all we can do to protect them, and the E2-D fits the bill.

I also read that this plane is a part of the upcoming Defense bill that Congress should be considering soon. I hope Congress will fully fund these important planes. Our sailors and service members deserve nothing less.

Dale Davis

East side