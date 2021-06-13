Letter: Shout Out to Discount Tire

Shout Out to Discount Tires
Recently, I had a new and pleasant experience at Discount Tires in the 3700 block of Speedway. I had a rear tire flat and decided to replace both rear tires. As I watched my car being worked on, I realized that having been a customer there for over 20 years, this was the first time a woman was working on my car. Being 77 years old, I thought to myself, “What's going on?” So I watched very carefully and soon realized that the young woman knew exactly what she was doing. She balanced, mounted, torqued and checked the air pressure. It was eye-opening for me to watch this young woman doing a job that for 20 years I had only seen done by a man. Hats off to Discount Tires.
John Blackwell
Midtown
