In response to a recent article requesting reader input I submit the following suggestions regarding water use in this very arid state. It is past time to require golf courses to severely reduce their water consumption by adopting xeriscape landscaping guidelines. Arizona has over 370 golf courses (over 7,000 holes) all of which need to continue bringing in the tourist dollar. But they certainly do not all have to be green. I also challenge all dining establishments to cease serving water unless and until patrons request a glass. Please be aware that we Michiganders are strengthening our water protections and will not look too kindly on bailing you desert denizens out. Respectfully, MB from Lowell MI.