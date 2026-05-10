A common comment about the AZ voucher program is that “money moves with the student”. This is only partially correct. If a student moves from the public system to a private school, the voucher allocation is based on the amount the state pays for a charter school student, which is higher than the rate for one in a regular public school. Vouchers for students from public schools in wealthy districts that don’t receive state aid are a new cost for the state.

Many students in the program – 52% in 2024 – have been homeschooled or have always been in private schools. Therefore, the state has not been allocating money for their education in the past. Although the program was sold as a way to reduce costs, the vouchers for these students are, in fact, another additional

cost for the state.

In 2024, 53% of new education expenditures in AZ went to the ESA program, although 92% of AZ students are in public schools.

Barbara Hall

Midtown