Letter: Wear your big-girl pants-YOU LOST admit it!

Hey Kari Lake, don't go away mad, but please, DO go away. And take Masters, Finchem, all your combined conspiracy theories, "the Big Lie," your hateful rhetoric and vulgar name-calling, with you. Arizona has spoken and the message was that we want intelligent, thoughtful leadership with an actual agenda to address the compelling issues of our state and nation; none of which you three provided.
Might we suggest you travel to Florida, specifically Mar-a-Largo, where you can await Mr. Trump getting his third, inevitable heave-ho. You two can commiserate on a 2024 ticket that might have been but obviously won't be now. Should've kept the day job!
Kim Ohl, RN
Kim Ohl
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.