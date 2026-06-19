Today the center our country's capitol features an ugly hole in the ground. A hideous arch is planned there. A beautiful rose garden has been uprooted. A ludicrous stage is prominent. Don't even mention the people responsible for this mess. The notion of "heritage" has mutated into overt racism. The performing arts center escaped, for now, sharing the name of an impeached felon. Is it any wonder that the reflecting pond is covered with scum ?? It is just doing it's job.