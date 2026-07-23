Hopefully, Trumps final "gift to
America": Pete Hegseth,
Incompetence wrapped in Arrogance.
Michael Willis
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Hopefully, Trumps final "gift to
America": Pete Hegseth,
Incompetence wrapped in Arrogance.
Michael Willis
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
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