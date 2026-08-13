White House luxury renovations are estimated to cost taxpayers nearly $927 million, paid for mostly by channeling money from other agencies. This expenditure is a drop in the bucket compared to the cost of the Iran war, estimated to be between $34 and $100 billion as of late June. This, for a war that would not exist had Trump not torn up the JPCOA in 2018. The Administration ran a record breaking $432 billion deficit for the month of July alone.
So much for reducing fraud, waste and abuse. Every single Republican needs to be removed from office.
Vote Democrat on November 11.
Kathryn Pensinger
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.