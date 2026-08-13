White House luxury renovations are estimated to cost taxpayers nearly $927 million, paid for mostly by channeling money from other agencies. This expenditure is a drop in the bucket compared to the cost of the Iran war, estimated to be between $34 and $100 billion as of late June. This, for a war that would not exist had Trump not torn up the JPCOA in 2018. The Administration ran a record breaking $432 billion deficit for the month of July alone.