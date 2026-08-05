While I would hope that SCOTUS would overturn this ruling, I’m afraid the six conservative justices, including Amy Coney Barrett, will concur. Just as SCOTUS was wrong on the right to bear arms by misreading the Constitution, I’m guessing the SCOTUS majority will misread the Constitution again.

Matt Somers

Midtown

Advocacy for term limits

Kay Granger, a congresswoman from Texas, stopped voting on July 24. It was later confirmed that she was living in a senior living facility suffering from dementia. Tom Kean Jr., a representative from New Jersey, missed more than 140 votes from early March to June 30. It was then revealed he was being treated for severe depression. Mitch McConnell was found unconscious at his Washington home on June 14, 2026. Since then, he has missed more than 38 Senate votes and there is no timetable for his return. I understand those who oppose term limits, but clearly, there are some politicians who want to hold onto power regardless of the cost to their constituents.

Charles Schultz

Northeast side

How Bad is the Star's Editing