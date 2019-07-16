So, on a recent visit to Southern California, I was reading the L.A. Times and when I got to the comic

section, what to my wondering eyes did appear,

lo and behold it was NON SEQUITUR. Wait, what!

In that bastion of left wing political correctness was

my favorite comic strip. I was overjoyed and savored the moment, knowing that upon my return

to Tucson, I would once again have to be deprived

of wit and humor and be subjugated to endless

articles about a proposed interstate highway, a

copper mine and Fitzimmons’ warped view of the world.

Oh well, thankfully Non Sequitur is available on line.

Bob Heck

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

