First of all I would like to thank Rep. Martha McSally for her service. Like her I flew; 107 combat missions over the Ho Chi Minh Trail during the Vietnam conflict. Per the barometer of President "Cadet Bone-Spurs" we are both heroes because neither of us was shot down and captured.
There is one major difference. When I went to serve in Vietnam, Thailand and the Philippine Islands the first thing I was told was to respect the customs, laws and culture of the country because we were a guest. Do not be an "Ugly American". Martha previously bragged about her attacking the Pentagon and winning over the fact that American women were superior to Muslim women. She didn't have to cover her head to go off base. When she found out that this was being used as propaganda it disappeared. She is a Trump clone, not representative of Arizona values.
Be sure to vote and hopefully not for Martha.
Kurt Ohlrich
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.