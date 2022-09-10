 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert editor's pick
Fitz’s Opinion

Fitz's Opinion: Protect your schoolchildren from those howling they will protect Arizona's children

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer: Tom Horne, a bloviating blast from Arizona’s past who believes voters are amnesiacs, hopes to win back the state superintendency of public instruction from Democrat Kathy Hoffman with a cynical campaign based on culture war claptrap, critical race theory blather and salacious suggestions of grooming so he can vigorously revive the dismantling of public education. Hoffman is a rational advocate for public education, defending it from Arizona’s far right, which has, in legislative session after session, vandalized public education, vilified teachers’ unions, driven out exceptional public school educators with onerous regulations, micromanaged content with asinine curricula and most destructive of all, cut and slashed public education’s financial throat year after year after year. Vouchers are key to their dream of privatizing public education. Vouchers rob you, Peter, the taxpaying public school parent, to pay for Paul’s choice to abandon public education, send “Precious” to St. Paul’s Academy for the Precocious and evade accountability. While Arizona’s heroic public school teachers are left fundraising for pencils, public ed’s purse is being purloined by pickpockets like Uptown Jungle, an indoor playground fun park, in Peoria, that “now accepts ESA funds for unlimited playtime memberships.” Are you kidding me? While our exhausted public schools go begging we are subsidizing privately owned playtime palaces? No one knows how private schools spend your public tax dollars as they offer their clientele legal segregation by income, class, religion or color, neatly evading the greater burden of educating the challenging range of students our democracy’s public schools must accept. Ask the nattering howling critics, who happily spend whatever public expenditures are required to build missile systems designed to win any global competition, to spend whatever it takes to build a public school system that can produce academic winners in a global competition and what do the pikers say? You’re just throwing money at the problem. Well, I oppose throwing money at your vouchers. Do not expect me to foot the bill for your financial and civic abandonment of our democracy’s foundational melting pot, America’s cornerstone institution, our public education system. Horne will trumpet his culture war bombast because it is a way for the right to avoid talking in any meaningful fashion about genuine public education reform, because reform has never been the goal. Their eyes have always been on the prize of privatization. Unchained capitalism and freedom from regulation has given us the finest health care system in all the world. And slavery was employment relocation. And wokeness is the enemy of nap time. And we should ostracize, humiliate and persecute Arizona’s tiny minority of transgender kids. And with no evidence critical race theory is taught in any K-12 school in Arizona, Horne promises to ban critical race theory. This minor detail doesn’t matter to Horne, the cynical bully who led the ban against Mexican American Studies here in Tucson. His racist ban, born out of ignorance and racist paranoia, was ruled to be unconstitutional and, surprise, surprise, racist. Didn’t matter. Perception won. Damage done. Base riled. Horne hopes to rile the base this November. The radical, howling, pro-Trump, pro-life, pro-guns-and-God-in-the-classroom base. The history-revising, book-banning base. The predator-witch-hunting-base. The howling anti-vaccine, anti-mask base. The organized Purple for Parents base backing this November’s crop of howling school board candidates, promoting unhinged paranoia, peddling anti-public education lunacy and promising to root out the sinister predators lurking behind every locker and lectern. Horne’s running mate, his would-be governor, Kari Lake, Arizona’s Sarah Palin in Fox anchor pancake, wants a Trump-inspired patriotic program taught in our schools. Today’s lesson: The January 6th insurrectionists were patriots brought to you by the letter Q for Q-Anon. What are the odds Horne and Lake would revive Rep. Michelle Udall’s bill banning educators from teaching that lays “blame based on race, ethnicity or sex” in our state’s public schools? According to an Arizona Mirror account, Udall suggested teaching the Buffalo grocery store shooting, where a white supremacist killed Black citizens, should be taught without “judgment on the basis of race.” What lunacy! Ducey’s dimwits gave him his universal school voucher program and transgender-persecuting laws to sign. Imagine the public education wrecking balls they’d hand Horne and a Governor Lake? Hoffman, a former speech pathologist said, “It can be disheartening for me to see the divisive language that really puts a wedge between our schools and families, They want to be leading our school system. Yet they’re attacking it, and have this very negative rhetoric of distrust around our public schools in a time when our schools need our support more than ever.” More than ever. Amen, Superintendent Hoffman. Amen.

Fitz column mug

David Fitzsimmons

David Fitzsimmons, tooner@tucson.com

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local Opinion: A triple bottom line for Arizona

Local Opinion: A triple bottom line for Arizona

OPINION: "The Arizona Legislature and the Corporation Commission must plan for the future of our power grid today. This should ensure that Arizona farmers have access to agrivoltaic technology to save water, increase crop production, and diversify revenue sources using solar leases. All Arizonans benefit from stable electricity bills, reliable power, and reduced air pollution," writes Tucsonan Michael Collins. 

Local Opinion: The charade of Marana public hearings

Local Opinion: The charade of Marana public hearings

OPINION: "But on Aug. 31 – after more than 120 people showed up to oppose the blading of more pristine desert for high-density multi-use – I actually saw the charade with my very own eyes," writes Marana resident Jill Kismet. 

Local Opinion: Yes on Prop 308 is good for all of us

Local Opinion: Yes on Prop 308 is good for all of us

OPINION: "It is about us as a community that desperately needs educated, skilled, certificate and degree bearing workers to ensure and improve the quality of life for everyone. To deny these students that chance to help themselves, their families, and our entire community obtain that goal is not only morally untenable (in my opinion), it doesn’t help anyone, no matter what your political stance is," writes Mark Hanna, a former Pima Community College Governing Board member.

Renée Schafer Horton: Time to cook slow food and read good books

Renée Schafer Horton: Time to cook slow food and read good books

OPINION: "There, in 150-year-old churches, feeling the echo of millions of prayers envelop me, I reflected on what my life once was, the reality of what it is with disability, and what I hope for my future considering the state of the world. And I realized, for the first time in my professional career, I’m tired of the mess. Thus, I’m stepping away from this honored spot in the Arizona Daily Star," writes Star contributor Renée Schafer Horton. 

Local Opinion: Be aware of the signs of sepsis

Local Opinion: Be aware of the signs of sepsis

OPINION: "An ambulance was called as I held my unconscious baby, coaxing him to keep breathing. He didn’t. His breathing stopped as the ambulance arrived, and he was whisked away to receive life-saving care," writes Tucsonan Rachel Scholes. 

Local Opinion: Vote for universal background checks

Local Opinion: Vote for universal background checks

OPINION: "Fortunately, Pima County has elected officials who put public safety above all else. Unfortunately, with our state Legislature no common-sense gun regulation goes unpunished," writes Molly McKasson of Citizens for a Safer Pima County.

Local Opinion: Legislators took good first step on water

Local Opinion: Legislators took good first step on water

OPINION: "Politics involves listening to and working with people we might rather be shouting at, dissing from a distance, or simply ignoring. And that means the work of imaginative charity, of putting ourselves in the same room as people with different voices and concerns," writes Tucsonan John Leech. 

Local Opinion: The statistical argument for gun control

Local Opinion: The statistical argument for gun control

OPINION: "Reasonable steps would be to regulate possession of all firearms, restore the ban on sale of semi-automatic rifles and initiate government buybacks of those already in private hands. We should heed the experience of other nations like Australia where a reduction in firearms resulted in much lower murder, suicide and accident rates," writes G.A. Clark, part-time resident of Bisbee and ASU professor. 

Local Opinion: An old tune strikes a new chord

Local Opinion: An old tune strikes a new chord

OPINION: "Given current talk of cancel culture and political divisions – and claims our country has never, ever been this bad – you might think we all once lived in blissful harmony. That’s nostalgic bunk. The course of history has always been bumpy," writes Tucsonan Julie Doll. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News