Join the Opinion page team and guest Alec White for reader chat, today at 2 p.m.

All right folks, we’re calling an audible today! The Arizona Daily Star Opinion team is inviting anyone stuck at home to join us this afternoon, Aug. 13, at 2 p.m. for our weekly Zoom-enabled reader chat, featuring special guest, sports reporter Alec White.

Our reader chats have become a great way to meet the Opinion crew, voice your own opinion and possibly have a pressing local question answered.

And with tons of questions swirling about what schools and leagues will and won’t play their seasons this year, we’re bringing in the versatile White to run the offense while cartoonist David Fitzsimmons takes a week off from practice.

If you’re interested in “attending,” please send an email to sgassen@tucson.com for an emailed invitation, which will be emailed out Thursday morning.

You will receive a link to join our Zoom meeting for today’s at 2 p.m. or, if it’s more convenient for you to just listen in over your phone, a phone number you can call to hear the conversation.

We look forward to seeing (and hearing) you there.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

