Letters to the Editor

During my lifetime (89 years) I have seen young men and women too often called upon to protect this country by going off to war and risking their lives. The society around them is so proud and sings their praises for their sacrifice, as well they should.
I cannot understand now, however, that to ask the country at large to don a simple mask in a valid attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19 is considered TOO MUCH TO ASK. The sacrifices asked of our public are to avoid crowded bars and beaches, avoid close contact in groups, wash their hands AND WEAR A MASK IN PUBLIC. I am sure my father would have preferred to make that type of sacrifice when he went to war in 1941.
I just watched Vice President Mike Pence on TV urging the Texans to wear a mask in order to, hopefully, slow the spread of the virus. Does he now understand the numbers?
Sue Rux
East side
Undisciplined Americans at mercy of COVID-19
Sadly, we Americans have proven ourselves to be an undisciplined people whose most distinguishing characteristic is an incessant need for immediate material gratification. Like children, we cannot abide any significant restriction of our “freedom” to go wherever we want to and do whatever we wish. Our extremely materialistic economic system, shown to be so weak and fragile that it cannot withstand even 90 days of its shutdown, has been complicit with us by encouraging our compulsion to buy and spend to the point that the average American has less than $1,000 saved for emergencies. If our economic system was built to withstand a pause of 6-12 months without massive government financial intervention, and if we had the moral strength as a people to remain isolated from each other for the same period of time, we would have already prevailed over the silent and invisible enemy plaguing us today.
Charles S. Sabalos
Foothills
Americans first in all the wrong places
Conservatives in this country have long espoused the myth that we are better than everyone else. It is finally true.
We are first in squandered international relationships and agreements; first in climate change denial; first in mindless trade wars; first in lack of access to health-care; and first in overall governmental lack of candor and credibility.
Not satisfied with all this success, Trump and his collaborators have now made us first in COVID-19 infections. I don’t know about you, but I am really tired of all this winning.
Rick Jones
Downtown
A caring company during trying times
Here’s a shout-out to Arizona Pest Control. In scheduling our annual termite inspection, I asked if their representative could wear a mask, since we have two immune-compromised people in our household. Not only was Jeff wearing a mask when he came today, he offered to skip the inside portion of our inspection this time. This was the first time that any service provider has done more than shrug at our coronavirus concerns. We’ve seen service people refuse to wear masks, request to use our bathroom, get up in our faces, look at me like I’m being ridiculous, etc. I almost cried today at Jeff’s kindness and consideration. I want everyone to understand that this virus could be a life-or-death matter for some of us! Thank you for listening.
Laurie Chase
Midtown
Let people vote
and live
Voting by mail is a good thing for all. Keeps us alive and safer from the plague. Both parties and independents benefit substantially. African Americans and people of color and native Americans are at substantial greater risk. Older Americans also have greater risk and more and more younger people are getting sick. Making Americans go and vote and wait for hours sometimes with lots of people is horrible and will result in death for some.
President Trump and AG Barr say there will be voter fraud from foreign powers. Russia did it in 2016. Then do something! These two should immediately create a task force to protect our safe voting and deal with foreign and national election interference.
Pat Manon
Midtown
