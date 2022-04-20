 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TUCSON OPINION

Local Opinion: Fund public schools with Arizona’s $5B budget surplus

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer. Morgan Abraham is a state representative from Tucson, representing District 10:

Like many Arizonans, my parents came to this state in search of a better life. My dad immigrated to this country with no money and no college degree, and chose Arizona for the opportunity to get a job and build a life. My mom, a lifelong schoolteacher, chose Arizona for the state’s strong public education system at the time.

Driven by people with similar stories, Arizona has grown rapidly over the past 50 years, and is now one of the fastest-growing states in the United States. Families moved here for high-quality public education, and for economic opportunity. And in doing so, they built our state into what it is today.

I am so grateful for my parents’ decision to plant roots in Arizona. My dad was able to get a great education, and later, a great job. My mom felt valued as a teacher and made a living wage. With those jobs, they were able to give my brothers and sisters and me access to more opportunities than they had ever had.

People are also reading…

Arizona’s investments in education meant that I was able to go to high-quality public schools, which allowed me to go on to attend the University of Arizona. Now, I work to do my part to make this state better as a small-business owner, Army Reserve officer and current member of the Arizona Legislature. With the foundation of a strong educational system and their own hard work, my parents were able to better their lives and lift our family up. That was what Arizona was all about!

Today, I fear that Arizona promise is slipping away. It’s true that we got hit harder from the Great Recession than many other states, which resulted in Republican budgets balanced on the backs of our schools. But even as our state recovered from the Great Recession, the public education funding never recovered. Our inflation-adjusted per-pupil state and local spending on education is actually lower today than it was when I went to school. That is unacceptable.

At the Legislature I always hear talk about making Arizona a more competitive state. I hear people talk about having a competitive tax rate, business climate etc. It’s time we start talking about how uncompetitive we are on education and how we need to do something to fix that now!

While we have failed to fully fund education in the state over the last 10 years, other states continue to increase education funding, leaving Arizona further behind, and now we’re at 49th place in per-pupil spending. How does being nearly dead last on such an important metric help make Arizona more competitive?

Right now, across the state, classrooms are being led by a series of stand-ins as we deal with a massive teacher shortage that is worsening every year. Students who could be the next innovative scientists or successful small business owners or great teachers themselves are in classrooms that don’t have full-time teachers assigned to them. How does that help make Arizona competitive?

The good news is that there’s a straightforward solution. Thanks to the hard work of Arizonans, we have a budget surplus of $5 billion. We don’t need to raise taxes, and we don’t need to cut spending from other areas of government. The funding is available to invest in education today. All we need to do is act. We can and must make a massive investment in education — this year — using our budget surplus.

I believe it’s time we invest in the next generation of Arizonans, just like previous generations invested in me. It’s time we commit to giving the next generation of Arizonans more opportunity than we had. It’s time we restore the promise of Arizona, one based on an incredible public education system and the economic opportunity that follows. And we can start now.

Morgan Abraham

Morgan Abraham

Morgan Abraham is a member of the U.S. Army Reserve and state representative from Tucson, representing District 10. The views expressed here are those of him alone and not those of the Department of Defense. You can follow him on Twitter: @MorganAbrahamAZ.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local Opinion: This Tucson chef will be celebrating Earth Day. But not by eliminating meat.

Local Opinion: This Tucson chef will be celebrating Earth Day. But not by eliminating meat.

OPINION: "To act boldly for the planet, we must be intentional about the foods we use and the ingredients we source. Tucson is in the middle of a desert, and while I fully support our local farmers as much as possible, farming in Arizona has its challenges. In most cases, the climate is unsuitable for growing food crops, but it’s perfect for raising cattle," writes Tucson chef Ryan Clark. 

Arizona Opinion: Charter Schools Program funding helps all children succeed

Arizona Opinion: Charter Schools Program funding helps all children succeed

OPINION: "My son needed a solution—as did hundreds of students from across the state with similar stories. I along with some other parents decided to start our own specialized charter school, designed specifically to serve students on the autism spectrum. And it would not have been possible without CSP funding," writes Diana Diaz-Harrison, founder of AZ Autism Charter School.

Local Opinion: The return of 'stranger danger'

Local Opinion: The return of 'stranger danger'

OPINION: "The caricature of Ketanji Brown Jackson as an enabler of pedophiles and pornographers marks a politicized rebirth of 'stranger danger.' A Republican Party devoid of policy ideas has embraced fear mongering as a motivational tool," writes UA history professor Michael Schaller. 

Local Opinion: Why Hispanic activists are criticizing Biden’s FCC pick

Local Opinion: Why Hispanic activists are criticizing Biden’s FCC pick

OPINION: "President Biden should withdraw this nomination and consider other options. In particular, he should consider nominating one of the many highly-qualified, experienced, and capable Hispanic telecommunications experts that the White House ignored in its initial consideration," writes Consuelo Hernandez, secretary of the League of United Latin American Citizens Council #1209 and president of the Sunnyside Unified School District Governing Board.

Local Opinion: Therapy needed? Not me!

Local Opinion: Therapy needed? Not me!

OPINION: "What I didn’t realize is that I had learned to very efficiently block out any annoying and distracting signs that it might be time to reconsider my choices. They say the body keeps the score – and indeed it does. Problems continued," writes Tucsonan Kathleen Bethel. 

Local Opinion: Land trusts key as housing prices rise

Local Opinion: Land trusts key as housing prices rise

OPINION: "The heart of the work is the creation of homes that remain permanently affordable, providing successful homeownership opportunities for generations of lower income families while stewarding families and land for community good," write Maggie Amado-Tellez and Gigi Aldrige of the Pima County Community Land Trust.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News