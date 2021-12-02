 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local Opinion: World War II Memorial needs our support

Local Opinion: World War II Memorial needs our support

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

As our nation approaches the 80th anniversary of America’s entry into World War II, I pause to remember and reflect on the service of my uncles who served in the Pacific Theater during World War II.

Dominick Cicciolo was an Army tanker on Guadalcanal, Henry Cicciolo was a B-24 navigator in the Southwest Pacific, and James Lecakes was a Marine who landed on Roi-Namur/Kwajelin in 1944. Each served honorably and each went on to lead successful lives after the war.

As a recently retired Marine with 37 years of service, I was fortunate enough to serve with outstanding young men and women from all walks of life. I had the privilege of serving with Marines and soldiers in Desert Storm, Somalia, Iraq, Haiti and Afghanistan.

Though the military has changed significantly since World War II, what has remained the same is the caliber and professionalism of our people. The military continues to attract people dedicated to a cause larger than themselves.

This generation has much in common with the World War II generation; each has served with honor, courage and commitment. The greatest symbol and spiritual gathering place of the Greatest Generation is the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C.

It honors the 16 million who served in the armed forces of the U.S. during World War II, the more than 400,000 who died, and the millions who supported the war effort from home, according to the American Battle Monuments Commission. Symbolic of the defining event of the 20th Century, the memorial is a monument to the spirit, sacrifice, and commitment of the American people to the common defense of the nation.

It inspires future generations of Americans, deepening their appreciation of what the World War II generation accomplished in securing freedom and democracy. Above all, the memorial stands as an important symbol of American national unity, a timeless reminder of the strength and power that can flow when a free people are united and bonded together in a common and just cause.

The memorial is now in need of critical repairs and maintenance. The National Park Service, which oversees the maintenance of the memorial, has an estimated $12 billion backlog – approximately $1 billion allocated for the National Mall alone.

Sens. Mike Rounds and Jeanne Shaheen have introduced a bill in the Senate, the Greatest Generation Memorial Act, to authorize the Treasury to mint coins in commemoration of the memorial. Proceeds from the sale of the commemorative coins will be used to maintain and repair the memorial, as well as for commemorative and educational programs.

I encourage you to call on your elected representatives to support this bi-partisan bill. Your support is essential to the preservation of this hallowed symbol of the Greatest Generation.

Lt. Gen. Mike Dana, USMC (Ret)

 Curt Prendergast

Lt. Gen. Mike Dana, USMC (Ret) lives in Tucson, Arizona with his family.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Terry Bracy: Hard times for Congress
Local Editorials and Opinion

Terry Bracy: Hard times for Congress

OPINION: "While the majority of Americans support this bill, a loud minority see it as the dawn of socialism. One thing is for certain: this legislation, along with the recently-passed infrastructure bill, will change the way Americans live. It will be interesting to see if it changes our attitudes towards Congress as well," writes Star regular contributor Terry Bracy.

Local Opinion: A century of work continues at United Way
Local Editorials and Opinion

Local Opinion: A century of work continues at United Way

  • Updated

OPINION: "As we move boldly, yet with humility, into our next 100 years, we’re guided by our successes over the last century. We do so with the understanding that today’s needs still require the same spirit of collaboration, the duty for which I believe we’ve been called, and the confidence that we can continue to bring systemic positive change to our community by uniting people, ideas, and resources," writes Tony Penn, president of United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona.

Jonathan Hoffman: No, we can't play nice
Local Editorials and Opinion

Jonathan Hoffman: No, we can't play nice

OPINION: "These are the sorts of things that happen when the political philosophies and goals of the two major political parties become so disparate that there can be no cooperation and compromise, just an ongoing, seemingly endless street fight," writes regular Star contributor Jonathan Hoffman.

Renée Schafer Horton: Taking Thanksgiving as literal giving thanks
Local Editorials and Opinion

Renée Schafer Horton: Taking Thanksgiving as literal giving thanks

  • Updated

OPINION: "He’d arrived from Dallas for Thanksgiving week the prior night and was staying at his sister’s house, but happened to be out near our home and thought he’d pop in. As he joked about me leaving my doors unlocked and gave me the aforementioned hug, I couldn’t help but think how different things were just a year ago," writes regular Star contributor Renée Schafer Horton.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News