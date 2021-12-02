Local Opinion: World War II Memorial needs our support

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
As our nation approaches the 80th anniversary of America’s entry into World War II, I pause to remember and reflect on the service of my uncles who served in the Pacific Theater during World War II.
Dominick Cicciolo was an Army tanker on Guadalcanal, Henry Cicciolo was a B-24 navigator in the Southwest Pacific, and James Lecakes was a Marine who landed on Roi-Namur/Kwajelin in 1944. Each served honorably and each went on to lead successful lives after the war.
As a recently retired Marine with 37 years of service, I was fortunate enough to serve with outstanding young men and women from all walks of life. I had the privilege of serving with Marines and soldiers in Desert Storm, Somalia, Iraq, Haiti and Afghanistan.
Though the military has changed significantly since World War II, what has remained the same is the caliber and professionalism of our people. The military continues to attract people dedicated to a cause larger than themselves.
This generation has much in common with the World War II generation; each has served with honor, courage and commitment. The greatest symbol and spiritual gathering place of the Greatest Generation is the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C.
It honors the 16 million who served in the armed forces of the U.S. during World War II, the more than 400,000 who died, and the millions who supported the war effort from home, according to the American Battle Monuments Commission. Symbolic of the defining event of the 20th Century, the memorial is a monument to the spirit, sacrifice, and commitment of the American people to the common defense of the nation.
It inspires future generations of Americans, deepening their appreciation of what the World War II generation accomplished in securing freedom and democracy. Above all, the memorial stands as an important symbol of American national unity, a timeless reminder of the strength and power that can flow when a free people are united and bonded together in a common and just cause.
The memorial is now in need of critical repairs and maintenance. The National Park Service, which oversees the maintenance of the memorial, has an estimated $12 billion backlog – approximately $1 billion allocated for the National Mall alone.
Sens. Mike Rounds and Jeanne Shaheen have introduced a bill in the Senate, the Greatest Generation Memorial Act, to authorize the Treasury to mint coins in commemoration of the memorial. Proceeds from the sale of the commemorative coins will be used to maintain and repair the memorial, as well as for commemorative and educational programs.
I encourage you to call on your elected representatives to support this bi-partisan bill. Your support is essential to the preservation of this hallowed symbol of the Greatest Generation.
Lt. Gen. Mike Dana, USMC (Ret) lives in Tucson, Arizona with his family.