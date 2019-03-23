Desert detective knows where critters hole up

Bio

“A Field Guide to Desert Holes,” published by the Arizona Sonora Desert Museum, is packed with details.

Among the things you’ll discover:

Tiger beetles dig a vertical shaft in the ground, going as deep as 18 inches.

The desert tortoise hole is half-moon shaped, can be as wide as 12 inches and is flat bottomed.

Coyotes are secretive with their dens, which they may dig themselves on a river bank or a hillside. But they are not adverse to modifying an existing hole,

Badgers are prodigious hole diggers — if there’s a wide fan of dirt outside the hole it was probably made by a badger. They don’t have a permanent spot they retire to to sleep — they generally settle into one of the holes they dug during the night to snooze the day away.

Pinau Merlin’s “A Field Guide to Desert Holes,“ published by the Arizona Sonora Desert Museum is available at the ASDM, 2021 N. Kinney Road; the Rincon Visitor Center, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail in Saguaro National Park East; the Red Hills Desert Visitors Center in Saguaro West, 2700 N. Kinney Road, and on Amazon. $4.95.