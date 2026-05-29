We will not be meeting during the summer months of June, July and August.

That doesn't mean our caregiving duties go on vacation!

During these three months, I would like to share three self-care tips a month.

I hope you find that practicing just one of them will lighten your load. This is all about treating yourself as you would treat a dear friend. You should be your best friend.

June's Tips

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Self Dialogue. Would I say this to someone I love? Perfectionist? Replace - "Did I do everything right?" with "How did I show up today?" Self-reflection. Take five minutes nightly writing down a few things that went well today.

This, along with deep breathing, drinking lots of water and getting early morning sun should create moments of joy for all.

We look forward to seeing you all in September.

For more information, reach out to Bunnie Gill by phone at (520) 818-1835 or email at bunniegill@gmail.com or to Shirley Webster who can be reached by phone at (775) 857-7762 or send an email to sdwweb1@gmail.com.