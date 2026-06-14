PHOENIX — Saying they're protecting women's rights, state lawmakers gave final approval to legislation to make Sharia Law illegal in Arizona.
The 23-23 party-line vote Thursday by the Republican-controlled House came as Rep. John Gillette warned his female colleagues of what he claims could await Arizonans without such protection.
"Under Sharia Law, you must have a male's permission to get married, to travel,'' said the Kingman Republican. "Any custody decisions, you don't get to make that call. You don't get to speak to a male unless spoken to.''
He said such laws are enforced even in "what we call a westernized Islamic culture'' like Saudi Arabia.
"So women that speak about women's rights that are voting to support Sharia Law, this is the world that you're asking for,'' Gillette said. "Good luck.''
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But Mesa Democratic Rep. Lorena Austin said there's a serious problem with Senate Bill 1018 and what Gillette says about it.
"Everything in this is already against the law,'' Austin said. "I will just not allow for fear-mongering in this body, fear-mongering against a community that is not supporting this.''
The proposed legislation contains a specific list of what would be forbidden. That includes honor killings, coerced marriages, female genital mutilation, polygamy, and domestic violence or spousal abuse "that is justified by cultural, religious or family authority.'' There's also a prohibition against "any conduct that violates a criminal law in this state.''
Casa Grande Republican Rep. Teresa Martinez was on board.
"I watch a lot of YouTube,'' she said. "Just today, Belfast is revolting and protesting.''
Those protests, however, have been more generally against immigrants, although some appear focused on an assault allegedly committed by a Sudanese refugee.
"They have Sharia courts in the United Kingdom which have a different law for women than they do in a different court,'' Martinez said.
It is true there are Sharia councils and tribunals in that country. But while they can make rulings on issues such as women seeking an Islamic divorce, advise on religious matters, and do act as mediators in personal matters, there is no evidence they can overturn decisions made by civil courts.
Martinez, however, said she still believes Arizona needs a statutory prohibition against Sharia Law.
"We have to do everything to protect our American values,'' she said. "And that includes standing up for what's right, for women's rights to be equal underneath the same law as a man. Under Sharia Law, a woman is treated as property. And I will never allow Sharia Law to come into the state of Arizona or these United States of America.''
Benson Republican Rep. Lupe Diaz shared his own experience of going with his wife to a restaurant — he declined to say where — where there were only men and a sign that it served halal food, meaning it meets Islamic dietary requirements.
"I wanted to have a cultural meal,'' Diaz said. But he said the waiter did not look at his wife, meaning he needed to order for her. And when the check came, Diaz said the waiter would not take the credit card from her.
Diaz said he has nothing against people from foreign countries, saying that's how his family came to the United States. He also said they assimilated and took an oath to protect the United States and Arizona against all enemies, foreign and domestic.
"Assimilating means that we will become part, not that we will challenge what we have'' Diaz said. "That means we deny our nationalities from any other nation. What we find here today with this is we're assuring that is going to take place in Arizona, and we will not become a Michigan, and we will not become a Philadelphia,'' both areas with large Muslim communities.
Diaz did not immediately respond to a message inquiring about how his experience at a private restaurant relates to whether Sharia Law should be banned.
While the House vote for SB 1018 was along party lines, one Republican said there was an "absurdity'' to the entire discussion. That starts, said Rep. Alexander Kolodin of Scottsdale, with Austin's analysis of the bill.
"It doesn't do anything,'' said Rep. Alexander Kolodin of Scottsdale, echoing Austin's analysis of the bill.
The bill is essentially political theater, Kolodin said. "A lot of times, bills like this get run for the PR,'' he said.
He said it also provides "a distraction'' from many other bills at the Capitol, bills he said take away individual civil rights. "So, people see a bill like that, think we're doing something about an issue, and they get distracted by the shiny objects,'' he said.
Still, Kolodin said, he does not support the use of Sharia Law in Arizona courts. And given that the legislation does nothing, "there's no reason not to vote for it.''
The measure, which had previously been approved by the Republican-controlled Senate — also on a party-line vote — now goes to Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs.
Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has been reporting since 1970 and covering state politics and the Legislature since 1982. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, Bluesky, and Threads at @azcapmedia or email azcapmedia@gmail.com.