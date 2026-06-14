"I watch a lot of YouTube,'' she said. "Just today, Belfast is revolting and protesting.''

Those protests, however, have been more generally against immigrants, although some appear focused on an assault allegedly committed by a Sudanese refugee.

"They have Sharia courts in the United Kingdom which have a different law for women than they do in a different court,'' Martinez said.

It is true there are Sharia councils and tribunals in that country. But while they can make rulings on issues such as women seeking an Islamic divorce, advise on religious matters, and do act as mediators in personal matters, there is no evidence they can overturn decisions made by civil courts.

Martinez, however, said she still believes Arizona needs a statutory prohibition against Sharia Law.

"We have to do everything to protect our American values,'' she said. "And that includes standing up for what's right, for women's rights to be equal underneath the same law as a man. Under Sharia Law, a woman is treated as property. And I will never allow Sharia Law to come into the state of Arizona or these United States of America.''

Benson Republican Rep. Lupe Diaz shared his own experience of going with his wife to a restaurant — he declined to say where — where there were only men and a sign that it served halal food, meaning it meets Islamic dietary requirements.

"I wanted to have a cultural meal,'' Diaz said. But he said the waiter did not look at his wife, meaning he needed to order for her. And when the check came, Diaz said the waiter would not take the credit card from her.