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University of Arizona Health Sciences — which has housed the colleges of medicine in Tucson and Phoenix, and the colleges of nursing, pharmacy and public health — is being dismantled, and its various functions are being integrated into other parts of the larger university.

The colleges under UA Health Sciences and its administrative units will now be under the Office of the Provost, led by UA Provost Patricia Prelock.

The research centers under health sciences will be moved to report to the Office of Research and Partnerships, led by Tomás Díaz de la Rubia, UA’s senior vice president for research and partnerships.

In an announcement Tuesday morning, Prelock and Díaz de la Rubia said there are a few health sciences functions, activities and programs that are yet to be integrated into the larger UA structure, and that functions “no longer needed will be discontinued effective Aug. 7.”

The UA officials did not say how many jobs will be cut; two sources, who are among those losing their jobs, said they were told 28 employees are being laid off as of Aug. 7.

Prelock and Díaz de la Rubia said the university will provide a “transitional period” for employees who will be let go, “during which they will remain in active employment and have access to human resources support services.”

“HR will work directly with them to navigate this process, including providing guidance on benefits and retirement, as well as assistance identifying new opportunities within the university,” said Prelock and Díaz de la Rubia in the Tuesday announcement.