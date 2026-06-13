Whether vacationers choose to rest from their travels at a vast resort or at a low-key bed and breakfast, they all seek a comfortable escape where they can feel relaxed.
The two Arizona hotels honored in Tripadvisor's 2026 Travelers' Choice Awards Best of the Best Hotels ranking fall under each of those categories.
Users of the travel website have named Mountain Shadows Resort in Paradise Valley and Sheridan House Inn in Williams among the best hotels in the United States.
Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards are based on the millions of reviews that travelers share on the website. Arizona destinations frequently receive recognition from the website, including Sedona and Horseshoe Bend.
Why Tripadvisor users love Mountain Shadows Resort
Mountain Shadows Resort, a midcentury modern resort that overlooks Camelback Mountain, ranked No. 21 out of 24 hotels on Tripadvisor's list of the nation's best hotels.
People are also reading…
Besides the mountain views, what Tripadvisor users liked about the resort with 200-plus guest rooms were its modern rooms, on-site art gallery and a range of activities that included relaxing in the adults-only pool, savoring the modern American cuisine and wine menu at the resort's Hearth '61 restaurant and golfing at the resort's 18-hole golf course, the Short Course.
Why Tripadvisor users love Sheridan House Inn
Sheridan House Inn, an eight-room bed and breakfast nestled in the ponderosa pines not far from Route 66 in Williams, describes itself as "a world away, but yet close to some of earth’s greatest treasures." That draw explains how it earned a spot at No. 16 on Tripadvisor's list of the nation's best B&Bs and inns, a subcategory in the rankings.
Travelers enjoyed the Sheridan House for its secluded location, its adults-only vibe — the only such property in the area — and the uniqueness of each of the inn's guest rooms.
They also liked the ever-changing daily breakfast menus and the intimate, chef-crafted dining experiences available exclusively to guests on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays — a tradition that started during the COVID-19 pandemic, when fewer guests were comfortable with dining out in their travels.
How hotels get a Travelers Choice award
Destinations, attractions, hotels and restaurants are selected based on the quality and quantity of traveler reviews and ratings posted on Tripadvisor over 12 months. To be eligible, the place must:
• Be listed on Tripadvisor for at least 12 months.
• Receive a certain number of reviews within the evaluation period.
• Must maintain or exceed a minimum bubble rating on Tripadvisor.