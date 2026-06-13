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Whether vacationers choose to rest from their travels at a vast resort or at a low-key bed and breakfast, they all seek a comfortable escape where they can feel relaxed.

The two Arizona hotels honored in Tripadvisor's 2026 Travelers' Choice Awards Best of the Best Hotels ranking fall under each of those categories.

Users of the travel website have named Mountain Shadows Resort in Paradise Valley and Sheridan House Inn in Williams among the best hotels in the United States.

Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards are based on the millions of reviews that travelers share on the website. Arizona destinations frequently receive recognition from the website, including Sedona and Horseshoe Bend.

Why Tripadvisor users love Mountain Shadows Resort

Mountain Shadows Resort, a midcentury modern resort that overlooks Camelback Mountain, ranked No. 21 out of 24 hotels on Tripadvisor's list of the nation's best hotels.

Besides the mountain views, what Tripadvisor users liked about the resort with 200-plus guest rooms were its modern rooms, on-site art gallery and a range of activities that included relaxing in the adults-only pool, savoring the modern American cuisine and wine menu at the resort's Hearth '61 restaurant and golfing at the resort's 18-hole golf course, the Short Course.

Why Tripadvisor users love Sheridan House Inn