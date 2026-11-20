This year’s FREE Holiday/Christmas concert is coming soon!

Join us at 2 p.m. in in the Desert View Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, December 1, where Senior Village will feature Sonoran Singers giving you a head start on this glorious time of year! Mark your calendars! Sonoran Singers is a beloved choral group of devoted and talented experienced female vocalists, with a history of over 220 performances since its 2004 inception. They gather on Wednesday afternoons working on music, vocal arrangement and technique. The air is filled with enthusiasm under the direction of Cora Peters bringing out their best and enhanced with accompanist JayeAnn Smith. The chorus is always anxious to bring their music to SaddleBrooke and surrounding venues. What an exciting way to start December!

On Tuesday, December 1, that true holiday cheer will be brought your way with their three- and four-part harmonies as they focus on a nice balance of some of your favorite Christmas and Holiday songs. At the concert, you’ll hear songs like “Marshmallow World/Candy Man”, Little Drummer Boy/Peace On Earth”, “Silver Bells” and so many more!

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You won’t want to miss the magic of the lights—the music—the songs—the nostalgia— even comedy and perhaps a visit from that “fat man in red”! There’s always a sing-along for you to join in on too! Holidays are nearing! Tell your family, friends and clubs to partake and help fill the theater, reminding them that admission is FREE thanks to Senior Village at SaddleBrooke!

Come early and get a good seat! We know you’ll be glad you came!