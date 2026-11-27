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SpaceX's proposed supercomputer campus for southeastern Arizona has a name: Colossus 3.

The aerospace company, founded by Elon Musk, acquired xAI early this year in a trillion-dollar merger and seeks to develop the third of a series of massive data center clusters that train advanced AI models like Grok. Colossus 3 would be built near Cochise County's Willcox Playa.

"SpaceX Colossus 3 will greatly benefit the Arizona community," Musk wrote on X on Nov. 25, reacting to the company's post detailing their plans for the $50 billion project.

The 747-acre campus was "designed with Arizona in mind," posted SpaceX, with no gas plants or industrial water use. The AI-training gigafactory would demand up to 6 gigawatts of power when fully built.

Local reaction to data center is mixed

Arizona residents packed a community meeting on Nov. 6, where company employees outlined the project. SpaceX came forward as the would-be builder and operator of the project, but the application, to be reviewed by Cochise County's zoning and planning commission on Dec. 9, is still under Tombstone Resources LLC, a company established in Wyoming this year by Houston-based AI lobbyist Soroosh Fegh.

Some people heckled and booed as soon as the SpaceX team began the presentation. Other locals were optimistic and hopeful of what the massive tax revenue from the project could mean to their community, and praised the pitch on more jobs, lower property taxes and electric bills. Most rate changes have to go through the Arizona Corporation Commission.