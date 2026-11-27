SpaceX's proposed supercomputer campus for southeastern Arizona has a name: Colossus 3.
The aerospace company, founded by Elon Musk, acquired xAI early this year in a trillion-dollar merger and seeks to develop the third of a series of massive data center clusters that train advanced AI models like Grok. Colossus 3 would be built near Cochise County's Willcox Playa.
"SpaceX Colossus 3 will greatly benefit the Arizona community," Musk wrote on X on Nov. 25, reacting to the company's post detailing their plans for the $50 billion project.
The 747-acre campus was "designed with Arizona in mind," posted SpaceX, with no gas plants or industrial water use. The AI-training gigafactory would demand up to 6 gigawatts of power when fully built.
Local reaction to data center is mixed
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Arizona residents packed a community meeting on Nov. 6, where company employees outlined the project. SpaceX came forward as the would-be builder and operator of the project, but the application, to be reviewed by Cochise County's zoning and planning commission on Dec. 9, is still under Tombstone Resources LLC, a company established in Wyoming this year by Houston-based AI lobbyist Soroosh Fegh.
Some people heckled and booed as soon as the SpaceX team began the presentation. Other locals were optimistic and hopeful of what the massive tax revenue from the project could mean to their community, and praised the pitch on more jobs, lower property taxes and electric bills. Most rate changes have to go through the Arizona Corporation Commission.
In its special use authorization application to the county's zoning commission, Tombstone Resources LLC specified the project would be built in four phases and would have up to nine computing buildings. The campus would be "dry-cooled" and pump no groundwater for industrial use. An existing well would pump up to 10 acre-feet of water a year from the aquifer for potable water use, maintenance and equipment cleaning.
An electric service agreement filed to the Arizona Corporation Commission establishes that the company would work with the utilities to procure power from across the Southwest. SpaceX would pay for its electricity, service costs and prepay network upgrades. It would not build a gas-fired power plant, the company said in a letter to the commission.
The coal-fired Apache Generating station produces about a tenth of the power that the full project could need, but is not expected to provide power for the project. SpaceX has not shared publicly from what sources it would pull the massive power demand for this project.
In response to inquiries from large customers hoping to site projects in rural Arizona, Arizona Electric Power Cooperative Inc. filed an application with the Arizona Corporation Commission in April to establish a "standardized, streamlined process" to weigh and approve electric service agreements for large load customers. Those customers include data centers, greenhouses, manufacturing and other industrial uses.
"In response to current inquiries and in anticipation that more inquiries will follow, the Cooperatives are coordinating efforts to ensure they are prepared to provide safe, reliable, and affordable electric service to these businesses in a way that will promote local investment and protect the affordability and reliability of service for existing retail members," the application said.
AG seeks delay, company pushes back
The application does not contain any estimates on construction time, but SpaceX employees told residents the company expects to start the first building phase next spring if all permits are approved. The first Colossus cluster, in Memphis, Tennessee, was built six times faster than estimated, according to xAI.
"We took the project into our own hands, questioned everything, removed whatever was unnecessary, and accomplished our goal in four months," the company's website says.
If the application is approved by the zoning commission, the company would be responsible for clearing, grading, highway access, drainage, environmental approvals and building permits. The project would also need environmental authorization from Arizona's Department of Environmental Quality, Department of Water Resources and likely a federal wildlife authorization.
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes urged the planning and zoning commission to delay the scheduled Dec. 9 hearing.
"The company’s proposal raises serious unanswered questions about energy reliability, water use, emergency response capabilities, traffic impacts, and effects on surrounding communities," she wrote in a Nov. 19 letter. The campus could also interfere with military testing and training near the Willcox Playa.
"Those issues must be fully examined by the appropriate state and federal agencies before any local approval moves forward."
SpaceX responded to Mayes' letter on Nov. 24, asking the commission to hold the public hearing "and consider SU26-22 on its merits." It identified the applicant Tombstone Resources LLC as "a wholly owned subsidiary of SpaceX." The letter provided a new breakdown of the project's power sources, cooling technology and emergency response, among other things.
Cochise County has announced no changes on the scheduled hearing so far. Mayes will hold a town hall to hear from residents on Dec. 3 in Cochise.