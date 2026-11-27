The Saddlebrooke EZ Riders Indoor Cycling Club enjoys indoor bike riding year-round. We ride no matter the weather. We’re a dedicated and enthused group promoting fun and fitness.

If you are looking for an aerobic workout set to invigorating music and want to be in an upbeat environment while you work out, EZ Riders is for you. We are an indoor cycling club established in 2019. Our club offers classes every day of the week. Our class leaders are certified instructors and trained in CPR. Each leader puts together a 45 minute musical journey of fitness followed by a mellow cool down and stretching.

Indoor cycling is a fantastic aerobic workout that strengthens the heart and improves blood flow. It effectively targets and strengthens the major muscles in the legs and improves core engagement. Riding is a great stress reliever too!

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EZ Rider classes are held in the Rincon room located next door to the Mountainview Golf Shop. We have 24 state of the art Keiser indoor bikes; the cycling room is spacious and bright and dedicated to indoor bike riding.

If you would like to give indoor cycling a try, we offer any interested individual two complimentary sessions before joining. Our classes are suitable for all levels from novice to advanced. If interested, visit our website at sbezriders.clubexpress.com or email Debbie Varnau, our membership chair, at sb.ezriders23@gmail.com. Come join the fun, make new friends and exercise for health.