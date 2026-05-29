The summer schedule for the SaddleBrooke Ladies' Bible study will focus on Jesus' parables and other biblical topics of interest. Starting in September, we will be studying the Book of Romans. We are currently meeting from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Thursday in the Ocotillo room at the Mountain View Clubhouse. Come and bring your own insights into some hard issues with which Jesus challenged his followers, and by extension, all of us who seek to follow Him. For more information, call Kathy Gotto at (719) 838 -1114 or send an email to kgotto7777@gmail.com.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up