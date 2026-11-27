Planning meals, watching portions and choosing versatile staples can help you eat well on a budget. As food prices rise, healthy eating can feel out of reach, but these practical habits can stretch your food dollars while supporting good health.

Let vegetables, whole grains and legumes take center stage to help stretch your food budget. Meat, fish and poultry are often among the most expensive items in the cart, so serving smaller portions can help. A portion of meat, fish or poultry roughly the size of a deck of cards might fill about one-quarter of the plate. The accompanying image shows one healthy plate option: colorful vegetables with lentils, edamame and tofu. Adjust portions and proteins to suit your goals, preferences and medical needs; for example, fish can replace tofu in a pescetarian meal. Choosing plant-based protein at least once a week can benefit both your health and your pocketbook.

Here are some tips to get you started:

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Shop with a list. Plan meals, check your pantry and buy only what you need. This simple habit reduces impulse purchases and food waste. Favor minimally processed foods, which are often more nutritious and versatile than specialty convenience products. Choose canned salmon. It provides protein and omega-3 fats at a lower price than many fresh fish options. Varieties with edible bones also provide calcium. Use canned salmon in quick salmon cakes, salads or sandwiches. Buy dark leafy greens. Spinach, kale, collards, mustard greens and bok choy offer fiber and important vitamins and minerals. Frozen greens are nutritious, convenient and often less expensive than fresh, with less risk of spoilage. Cook brown rice in batches. This whole grain provides fiber and has a satisfying, nutty flavor. Cook extra, cool it promptly and freeze one-cup portions in flat, labeled bags. Reheating your own rice costs less than buying precooked or seasoned packages. Add sweet potatoes. Rich in fiber, potassium and vitamins A and C, sweet potatoes are filling and versatile. Roast or mash them or add them to soups and grain bowls. One large sweet potato can provide several servings. Rely on beans and lentils. Lentils, split peas, chickpeas and other beans are inexpensive sources of plant protein and fiber. For the lowest cost, dried beans are usually the best choice. Canned versions remain a bargain; choose low- or no-sodium options and rinse the canned beans before use. Purchase nuts wisely. Nuts supply protein, fiber and unsaturated fats, but portions matter—a small handful is enough. Compare unit prices for bulk and packaged options and store extras in the freezer to maintain freshness. Keep bananas on hand. Bananas are affordable, portable and a good source of fiber and potassium. Instead of discarding overripe bananas, peel and freeze them in chunks for smoothies, oatmeal or homemade frozen treats. Try tofu. Tofu is an economical source of plant protein and works well in stir-fries, soups, grain bowls and smoothies. Because it absorbs other flavors, it pairs easily with vegetables and sauces you already enjoy. Consider prunes. Prunes, or dried plums, provide fiber and make a convenient snack. Chop them into oatmeal or yogurt or enjoy a few for a sweet snack. Compare unit prices and mind serving sizes because dried fruit is concentrated.

Healthy eating on a budget is less about finding one “perfect” food than about planning ahead. Make a meal plan, shop with a list, use what you buy, and choose affordable staples that can serve more than one purpose. Small, practical choices can add up to better meals—and welcome savings.

Nancy Teeter is a registered dietitian and SaddleBrooke resident. Although mostly retired, she remains passionate about sharing nutrition knowledge. This article is for general information only and is not a substitute for medical advice. Consult your medical provider before making lifestyle changes.