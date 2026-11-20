The holiday season is a time for gathering with family and friends, trying something new and enjoying the company of others. Here in SaddleBrooke, there's a great way to do all three: pickleball! One of America's fastest-growing sports, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA), pickleball combines exercise, friendly competition and plenty of fun. And the SaddleBrooke Pickleball Association (SPA) is ready to help you get in on the action.

The Ed Robson Pickleball Center (RPC), home to SPA, features 14 courts on the south side of the Ridgeview Boulevard loop. The facility offers a ramada, restrooms, a filtered-water fountain and an ice maker. Shaded rest areas are located at nearly every court.

You don’t need to be a SPA member to play at RPC. SPA sets courts aside at limited times each day for any resident of SaddleBrooke to play pickleball. During the holidays, why not round up the family or guests and spend some time at the RPC. Check the SPA website home page at www.sbpickleball.club for information on SaddleBrooke Resident Drop-In.

If you discover that pickleball is your kind of fun, consider giving yourself a holiday gift that lasts all year: a SPA membership. Better yet, give one to your spouse or significant other and enjoy the game together. Membership opens the door to a wide range of activities and benefits, including:

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Daily morning drop-in play, with court reservations available during the remainder of the day.

Friendly introductory lessons with instructor Shawne Cryderman, covering the rules, scoring, court etiquette, positioning and basic shots.

SPA’s free Player Development Program, featuring instruction, skills practice and drills at three levels: Pickleball Foundations (Novice), Fundamentals (Intermediate) and Progressions (Advanced). Sessions run monthly from October through April, with weekly classes over four consecutive weeks. The program helps players build confidence, meet others at a similar level and find their place in the SPA pickleball community.

Free use of ball machines to practice specific shots and sharpen your skills.

Balls provided on every court and complimentary loaner paddles.

A lively social calendar featuring Round Robin play, Ladder play, Friday Night Lights and Grand Mixers. Past events have also included a dress-up Hoe Down, a Halloween Costume Party, other holiday celebrations and Grandchildren’s Day.

Memberships to SPA are available online at sbpickleball.club. Annual SPA membership dues are $130 with a one-time $100 court construction assessment for new members. A membership is for the year beginning on the date you join SPA. Monthly memberships are also available. Additional information is available on the website.

This holiday season, make room for a little pickleball. Whether you're picking up a paddle for the first time or looking for a new way to connect with your neighbors, there's a place for you on the court. Happy holidays from all of us at SPA—we hope to see you at the RPC!