The SaddleBrooke course was newly open after reseeding and a fierce windstorm. The maintenance team had created a beautiful course with lush green grass throughout. The skies provided radiant views of fluffy clouds with sunny interludes. The SaddleBrooke Lady Niners played a cart-path-only scramble event leaving only footsteps on the course.

Following the golf game, the Lady Niners enjoyed a delicious luncheon of baked chicken with rice plus decadent chocolate cake. Congratulations to Karla Kincaid, Mary Jo Swartzberg, Linda Moraga and Star Williams, winners of the scramble golf game.

Next was a short General Meeting during which new officers were elected. Many thanks to Maria Byers who headed the Nomination Committee. New Officers who will take office on Friday, January 1 are:

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President - Hedy Gryszan

Vice-President - Margie Nicholson

Treasurer - Sandy Wagoner

Secretary - Wanda Ross

Tournament - Regina Pang

Handicap - Cheryl Hays

Pairings - Charlotte James

SaddleBrooke Lady Niners is a fun, friendly, respectful league of lady golfers who play a nine-hole golf game each Tuesday morning. If you would like to play golf regularly, join the SaddleBrooke Lady Niners. Check us out online at sb9ers.org. New membership applications are available outside the SaddleBrooke Pro Shop in the posting room.