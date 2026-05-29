According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA), pickleball continues to experience significant national growth, increasing 479 percent from 2020 to 2025. Participation has expanded faster than any major recreational sport in America, with additional investment interest highlighted by recent reports of a $225 million investment in pickleball-related ventures by Apollo Sports Capital, as reported by CNBC.

As a result, many active adult communities are placing increased emphasis on offering high-quality pickleball facilities and participation opportunities, much as golf amenities have historically been viewed as an important attraction for prospective homebuyers.

Here is a current estimate from industry participation reports and governing bodies regarding participation among Americans age 55+:

Pickleball : ~6 to 7 percent, Rapid growth

: ~6 to 7 percent, Rapid growth Golf: ~9 to 11 percent, Stable to moderate growth

~9 to 11 percent, Stable to moderate growth Tennis: ~3 to 4 percent, Moderate growth

Based on an estimated 100 million Americans age 55+.

Based on an estimated SaddleBrooke population of approximately 12,000 residents, the SaddleBrooke Pickleball Association (SPA) membership of approximately 800 members represents about 6.7 percent of the community population, generally consistent with national participation estimates.

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As many residents are aware, in December, 2025 the HOA-2 Board voted to notify the HOA-1 Board that the current Reciprocal Use Agreement (RUA), scheduled to expire in September, 2029 would not be renewed in its current form. According to HOA-2 communications, the board’s position is that HOA-1 residents pay lower assessments while also utilizing a number of HOA-2 amenities, including pickleball facilities, under the existing arrangement. The HOA-2 Board has established a December 31, 2026 deadline for reaching agreement on revised RUA terms.

The SPA board has expressed a willingness to continue investing member dues in improvements to the existing pickleball facility, which is owned by HOA-2 and officially designated as an HOA-2 amenity. SPA leadership has stated that by maximizing utilization of the existing 14 courts, SaddleBrooke Pickleball Association can well serve both HOA-1 and HOA2 residents for the foreseeable future. The SPA board has also indicated that they believe it prudent to defer any major additional investment of member dues until there is clarity regarding the outcome of the RUA negotiations.

Membership in the SaddleBrooke Pickleball Association has historically been open to both HOA-1 and HOA-2 residents. SPA leadership has stated that it hopes residents from both communities will continue to participate in the organization moving forward.

The future structure of pickleball access within SaddleBrooke will likely depend in part on the outcome of the negotiations between the two HOA boards. At this stage, the final outcome of those discussions remains uncertain.

The HOA-2 Board has met with local realtors and conducted informational meetings with residents -inviting comments and feedback regarding the RUA negotiations. Residents may wish to stay informed and participate in community discussions regarding this issue, which may have broader implications for shared amenities and cooperation between the two communities.