Awesome, wonderful, FUN, these are just a few words that describe the 2026 Quail Classic Invitational.

It all started 12 months ago, with planning, organizing and delegating. A village of volunteers worked diligently to ensure that everything was in place and ready for the welcome party on Sunday, April 12 and the following two days of play. Calendars were coordinated, table decorations were designed, sponsors were secured, raffle items were donated, signs were made… the list goes on and on.

Huge kudos to all volunteers who made this event possible. Maire Ryan was the 2026 Quail Classic Chair. Thank you, Maire! Maire’s direction and guidance made all this happen seamlessly. Committee members who took on major roles include Cathe Kropp, Ann Running, Sandi Chester, Nancy Sartor, Deb Finn, Lisa Bower, Lynn Wenzel, Suzanne Stone-Griffith, Jennifer Waggoner, Kay Cruise, Audrey Costello, Nancy Huffman, Geri Sandilands, LeeAnne McClelland, Brenda Brown, Judy Melo, Eila Sallaberry, B J Murray, Carol Bidwell and Judy Fick.

Our major sponsor was Trinity Diamonds (Joanne Zich). Joanne and her husband, Rich, generously supported our event and donated many beautiful jewelry items. Thank you!

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Without our beautiful golf course and the help of our golf professionals, this event would not happen. Thank you, Jane Chanik, Molly Fullerton, Mike Roddy, Mike Phillips and the entire team of golf maintenance and pro shop people. Your positive attitude and attention to all the details that go into making these events work so well is amazing.

The tournament consisted of a two-person, two-day combined score. Day one was a Shamble, Day two was Better Ball of the twosome. There were six flights, paying gross and net, and four places were paid in each of the flights. The first-place winners in each of the respective flights are: Judie Allen and Aundrea Kenney; Debra Finn and Bea Ettinger; Deb Sherman and Kim Cox; Laurie Duxbury and Lori Lauber; Nancy Sartor and Kelly Martz; Lynn Steward and Judy Grow; Sally Drennen and Karen Bailey; Suzanne Stone-Griffith and Diana Stegall; Sherry Fitzpatrick and Theresa Mares; Pam Bicknell and Kathy Fox; Barb Turriff and Jill Deuser; Kathy DeMerritt and Joanne Turner.

Upcoming events are the Women’s Classic held on Tuesday, May 26 (chaired by Jen Tomlinson and Lisa Graff) and the Member Guest Day scheduled for Tuesday, July 7 (Ruth Irving and Maggie Falconer, co-chairs).