On a very nice Sunday evening, Andy and Helen Biggs hosted friends and neighbors of Unit 24 for our monthly patio party. Over 40 guests gathered on the patio with wonderful views of the Santa Catalina mountains, to enjoy each other's company, welcome new Unit 24 residents, talk about upcoming summer outings and eat great tapa type foods. We thank Andy and Helen for sharing their home with us. We will continue with the once a month get togethers, but will miss our snowbird friends. Everyone, have a great summer!

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