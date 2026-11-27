Over 70 good timin’ buckaroos, boots freshly polished, boasting their finest frippery and bespangled in their best baubles, bawbees and brummagem hitched up at The Cadillac Chaparral Steakhouse & Saloon Tuesday, October 20. The welcome wagon opened the doors at five and let the blazing blast of bling in, and the wild, wild western wingding began. A quick stop at the comfort station to grab a tasty tipple, and the lively crowd of cowpokes were off rubbing elbows with their old pals and meeting new pals with a big “howdy-do.”

Owner Nancy and Cook John put out a spread a country mile long of lip-smackin’, chin-dribblin’, finger-lickin’ pulled pork; shredded chicken; coleslaw; potato salad; mac & cheese; and their hard-to-forget rootin’ tootin’ cowboy beans. And for those who like to eat until the cows come home, there were bountiful baskets of brownies to boot, piled higher than a winter haystack.

Our friendly, attentive servers ogled the decked out Preserve herd and selected the “Most Blinged Out Cowgirl” and “Cowboy Most Likely to be Cast in Yellowstone.” The ravishing Debi La Rosa, who lights up a room with her sparkle and smile on any day, was extra bedazzling and blitzy in black with more rhinestone embellishments than stars in our lights out southern Arizona sky. Greg Warren, all cowboy from the toe box of his boots all the way up to the cattleman crease in his hat, styling a pearl-snap western shirt with single-point flap pockets, looked like he would fit right in riding the range with John Dutton and Rip Wheeler. But careful there Greg, if you get an offer, that Yellowstone Ranch brand on the upper left side of your chest is going to hurt real bad.

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Raffle tickets sold like hotcakes, all hoping for the lazy Susan hand-crafted by local Unit 45 wood artisan Jim King. That lucky dude Mark Baldwin was able to walk out alive with the coveted prize. The second and third drawings of $100 and $50 in green stuff just might send Linda Landry and Dave Eaton knocking on Jim’s door.

J.D. French, a SaddleBrooke resident and popular multi-genre DJ, put on boot-scootin’ country music that brought out any shy, two left-footed dancer who’d had a little nip of liquid courage. Dale Lips and Dawn Price were a sensational synchronized duo of fancy footwork and swaying fringe as they danced “Little Heartbreak” to William Michael Morgan’s song “In Walked You.” Those who didn’t like country music before, do now, and whistled catchy tunes all the way home, wishing their mommies had let their babies grow up to be cowboys.

Hats off and a huge heart-felt yippie-ki-yay to Boots & Bling organizer extraordinaire Robin Maxim, and the Unit 45 Social Committee cowhands who make our already incredibly blessed life here in SaddleBrooke even more full of fun and friendship. Happy trails until we meet again. Yee-haw!