On a beautiful sunny SaddleBrooke afternoon on Sunday, October 25, Unit 24 friends and neighbors gathered for the annual "Welcome Back Snowbird - Halloween Block Party”.

Around 100 people attended, many wearing costumes. Delicious pulled pork sandwiches were served, along with a large array of potluck foods and desserts. No one went away hungry.

Several bottles of wine were raffled off as well as a couple of very large 50/50 money pots. Winners of the best costumes were Dave Jarvis and Gabriella Reid as spider eggs (a lot of work went into those very creative costumes), Sandi Dickmann as Cruella Deville, and Gary Haslett as Evil Knievel, complete with his own Motorcycle (actually a mobility scooter).

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Thank you to Joe Carter for her hard work in organizing this fun event. Thanks, as well, to the members of the social committee, those who delivered tables and the people who helped with set up and take down. What a team effort!

Another Unit 24 event made successful by the cooperation and efforts of leaders, volunteers and those who attended. An event cannot be great unless their are lots of attendees. We are blessed to live in SaddleBrooke and in Unit 24.