Everything came up roses on Saturday, May 2 at the Unit 45 Run for the Roses Block Party. Eighteen strong, stalwart, spirited thoroughbreds in their young prime running for the roses at Churchill Downs was nothing compared to almost 100 lively, ready-to-party, good time seekers in their senior prime running to Borago Court, careful not to spill their own creative cocktail concoctions and hanging on to their highfalutin hats. Waiting at the finish line was dancing to the music of Gary Roberts, dining from Kevin Risner’s Flaming Heart BBQ truck, games, prizes, gathering with friends and ten times the roses seen in the garland draped over winner Golden Tempo.

The Unit 45 Social Committee of eight wild and crazy women was on track for an event with the odds of drumming up a great deal of derby drollery running 100 percent. Kathleen Eaton organized and championed the event, assisted by Karen Schroeder. Kathleen and husband, Dave, provided the gathering spot and comfort station. Karen made magnificent table settings, party decor and a trivia game. A horse is a horse, of course, of course, unless you’ve seen Karen’s handmade ponies. And, a rose is a rose is a rose, unless you’ve seen Robin Maxim’s welcome sign. Nancy Ostrom ran for the money beating her own revenue record selling 50-50 split lottery tickets. Unit 45 Social Committee workhorses Kathy Bomwell, Myla Hockelberg, Deborah Adinolfi and Ann Lange made hay as well. Let’s just say that it was another victory lap for those hard-working party mongers who just can’t say no to an opportunity to create a little neighborhood fun.

And the winners are: Rich Kadota and Sharon and Brian Kanz were lucky in the raffle lottery, and shared in the fortune at $125 each. SaddleBrooke savant Cheryl Rogers won the derby trivia tournament. Our hats off to Michele Ferris for placing first in the hat contest, determined by the magnitude of whistles, ooh la la’s and cheers from the grandstands. She was stylin’ in a flowered ensemble, including a Dannon Yogurt label and a small Jim Beam bourbon bottle to reflect her favorite horse, Danon Bourbon.

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Life at SaddleBrooke is a bed of roses where we are all winners, living with fun, friendship and gratitude. Our community will be here for each other for the long run. And you can bet the Unit 45 Social Committee will be working hard to provide plenty of horseplay to keep as much giddy in your giddy-up as possible.

The next Unit 45 event, which will be open to all Preserve residents, will be Boots & Bling, a western style evening at Cadillac Chaparral on Tuesday, October 20.