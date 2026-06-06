Beloved convenience store and gas stop, Buc-ee's, is coming soon to Arizona.
The official opening date for the travel center, which was shared with The Arizona Republic, is June 22 — a delay from the original late 2025 date.
In addition to its beaver mascot, Texas-style barbecue offerings and clean restrooms, the Grand Canyon State location will bring more than 200 full-time jobs to Goodyear, a 74,000-square-foot convenience store and 120 fueling stations. It will be open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
The Arizona Buc-ee's was confirmed by the city's official Instagram and X social pages on March 13, 2024, and the groundbreaking occurred on May 14, 2025.
As the opening inches closer, what better way to prepare than a list of the top 10 facts about the travel center?
1: Cheap(er) gas prices
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Buc-ee's tends to keep its gas prices around the Costco/Sam's/BJ's level, without requiring a membership.
A survey in 2023 from Texas-based energy company Payless Power named Buc-ee's the second-favorite gas station (after Costco). The American Customer Satisfaction Index ranked Buc-ee's as the third-best gas station in the country, although it barely squeaked onto USA TODAY's 10Best list.
"Between cleanliness, price, food quality and customer service, only two stations, Costco and Buc-ee's, made the top five in all four categories," Payless' report said. "They also took first and second place, respectively, for the overall best-rated gas stations."
2: Lots of food
There's a Texas Roundup section in the middle as you walk in, preparing hot foods such as certified Angus beef brisket, pulled pork, sausages, turkey, roasted cinnamon nuts and more. Many items, even Buc-ee's brand potato chips, are cooked on-site.
There's a counter in the back offering store-made jerky by the pound in multiple flavors and kolache pastries (rolls stuffed with meat and cheese, or fruit) in the mornings.
3: Buc-ee's brand of ... everything
At a Buc-ee's gas station, there are entire sections devoted to chips, candy, popcorn, hot sauces and any picnic or motorist need you can imagine. Most of it is specially made for the chain and branded with their name and ubiquitous beaver logo. There are pickled quail eggs, candied jalapeños and quail poppers.
4: A fudge counter
Buc-ee's makes its own fudge, with over 20 types including blueberry cobbler, maple pecan, red velvet, M&M, and watermelon, plus the usual varieties of chocolate and caramel. If you can't decide, there are stacks of sampler boxes ready for you in the aisles.
5: Beaver Nuggets
And then there are "Beaver Nuggets."
Buc-ee's is famous for its "Beaver Nuggets," which are not technically medically addictive, but they are definitely what the British called "moreish," meaning you want to keep eating them. The basic flavor of the round snacks is something like a caramel-flavored corn puff, but they're also available in sea-salted caramel, cinnamon, Bold 'n' Spicy, white cheddar, white cheddar habanero, chocolate-covered and a Bugles-shaped white-fudge-covered version. There is even a Beaver-Nuggets-scented candle, for when you run out at home and still want the scent.
6: A wall of Jerky
At Buc-ee's gas station locations, about 20 different flavors are available of different cuts and textures, including Cherry Maple, Peppered Turkey, Steakhouse, Ghost Pepper, Teriyaki, Korean Barbecue, Bohemian Garlic and more. Customers regularly take selfies in front of the wall, just marveling at it all.
The most popular jerky? Bohemian Garlic, according to Josh Smith, director of operations for the Southeast. "It’s been one of our most popular items since Arch Aplin III opened his first store in 1982."
7: Household goods and beaver gear
A giant beaver greets you outside, and images of him are everywhere.
Inside, half the store is what Smith called the "fun side" of the store: Basically, a small department store dropped in the midst of the candy bars and Styrofoam coolers.
You'll be able to find home decor, kitchen utensils, clothing, barbecue grills and wood, souvenirs, and more from a mix of local and worldwide vendors. But mostly, you'll find Buc-ee's branded products like shirts, hoodies, sunscreen, soccer balls, hats, sports equipment and possibly a literal truck full of Buc-ee's plush toys.
Regulars go to Buc-ee's for the brand items and the experience, sometimes with gas as an afterthought. The website eater.com described Buc-ee's as the "most beloved road-trip destination" in Texas and several other websites also list Buc-ee's as one of the top places to visit in the Lone Star State.
And the beaver? In a 2018 interview with The Daytona Beach News-Journal, Buc-ee's co-founder Arch "Beaver" Aplin explained that the cartoon beaver mascot was inspired by his own childhood nicknames, "Beaver" and "Bucky Beaver." It's also a shoutout to his childhood Labrador dog, Buck.
8: Incredibly clean bathrooms
If you need to pull over for a bathroom stop, you want a Buc-ee's. Like everything else in Buc-ee's, the bathrooms are enormous. They're also guaranteed to be clean and inviting, and you won't have to wait in line, probably ever.
Buc-ee's has been rated by GasBuddy.com as having the cleanest restrooms of any convenience store chain in the nation. Every location has full-time staff dedicated just to keeping the facilities clean and well-stocked, with seemingly more stalls than the average sports stadium.
In 2012, service industry supplier Cintas held a nationwide restroom contest and named a Buc-ee's location in New Braunfels, Texas, as having the cleanest restrooms in the country.
9: It's world record big
This year, Buc-ee's broke its own world record for the largest gas station with a new 75,593-square-foot location in Luling, Texas.
And the Buc-ee's in Katy, Texas, boasts the world's longest car wash, 255 feet of sudsy goodness.
10: Good pay, benefits
Buc-ee's has been hiring in Goodyear with open positions posted to the company's job listings.
Entry-level positions start at $18 per hour and include cashier, grocery associate, gift associate, janitorial attendant and deli/food service associate. Mid-level roles include a deli/food service associate and pay $21 per hour. Assistant management positions range from $25 to $33 per hour and include an assistant gift and merchandise manager; assistant food service manager; janitorial and maintenance manager; grocery and warehouse manager; and night manager, who covers general manager duties overnight. An assistant general manager role was also listed with a $125,000 annual salary.
All Buc-ee's positions include medical, dental and vision coverage, three weeks of paid time off and a 401(k) with a 100% company match up to 6%, according to the job postings.
This is above Arizona's minimum wage, which is $15.15 for non-tipped employees as of Jan. 1, 2026.