There's a counter in the back offering store-made jerky by the pound in multiple flavors and kolache pastries (rolls stuffed with meat and cheese, or fruit) in the mornings.

3: Buc-ee's brand of ... everything

At a Buc-ee's gas station, there are entire sections devoted to chips, candy, popcorn, hot sauces and any picnic or motorist need you can imagine. Most of it is specially made for the chain and branded with their name and ubiquitous beaver logo. There are pickled quail eggs, candied jalapeños and quail poppers.

4: A fudge counter

Buc-ee's makes its own fudge, with over 20 types including blueberry cobbler, maple pecan, red velvet, M&M, and watermelon, plus the usual varieties of chocolate and caramel. If you can't decide, there are stacks of sampler boxes ready for you in the aisles.

5: Beaver Nuggets

And then there are "Beaver Nuggets."

Buc-ee's is famous for its "Beaver Nuggets," which are not technically medically addictive, but they are definitely what the British called "moreish," meaning you want to keep eating them. The basic flavor of the round snacks is something like a caramel-flavored corn puff, but they're also available in sea-salted caramel, cinnamon, Bold 'n' Spicy, white cheddar, white cheddar habanero, chocolate-covered and a Bugles-shaped white-fudge-covered version. There is even a Beaver-Nuggets-scented candle, for when you run out at home and still want the scent.

6: A wall of Jerky