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Longing to enjoy a cocktail inside a bank vault?

That’s now a thing at a new Tucson venue.

Emerald 29 opens this week at 2 E. Congress St., beneath the historic building that once housed Valley National Bank downtown.

The floors above now serve as Treasury 1929, a wedding and event venue. Both names are a nod to the year the building was erected.

The Emerald 29 lounge is painted a deep emerald to create intimacy, with 80 seats and a centerpiece seating area in the former vault, surrounded by safe-deposit boxes.

It will be open Thursday through Saturday from 8 p.m. to midnight for guests 21 and older. Private events will mean the venue is closed to the public occasionally, and patrons are encouraged to check Emerald’s social media sites before heading out, thetreasury1929.com/speakeasy

“Emerald 29 is what happens when a building has this much history and you decide to lean into it rather than paper over it,” said Chef Daniel Scordato, owner and creator of Treasury 1929. “We wanted a cocktail lounge that felt like a discovery and a place that rewards the people who find it."

Cocktails are designed to complement the room's ambiance and its Southern Arizona location, with regional flavors.